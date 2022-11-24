La Religieuse au chocolat

Not Available

In The Chocolate Nun, the artist Marie Sochor, masked, films herself head-on with her mobile phone, seated in front of a nun from whom she sticks her tongue out. As the pastry approaches, the character's tongue begins to swell disproportionately; devouring it is impossible. The work oscillates between trivial humor and studied nonchalance. The video responds to James Williamson's film The Big Swallow (1901) where a man undertakes to swallow the camera. It also refers to the erotic-burlesque videos of Paul McCarthy.