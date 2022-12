Not Available

- Since September 1961 Iraqi Kurdistan has been in the hands of General BARZANI, leader of the kurdish resistance movement. For any army, they have their war prizes and guerrilla training. Interviewed BARZANI answers: "I am neither for the East, nor for the West, but faithful to the ones who will help us ...". This war is taking place against an Arab country (IRAQ), in the the Middle East, where a fragile balance reigns, which is Oil.