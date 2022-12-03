La Revo...Sing A Song Of Love

Not Available

The Revolution of Emiliano Zapata was a mythical Mexican rock band that began as a project among friends, without knowing the destiny that it had prepared. In a short time, the group becomes a national event and its music begins to cross borders. But the Festival of Avándaro was in charge of burying the movement that was developed in most of the rockers. This fact, together with the excesses and egos of its members were present and ended with the success that those who have heard in Europe. A La Revo will only have one last attempt to return to fame, a door that will open and for many more betrayal.