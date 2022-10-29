Not Available

With an acute eye and an understated sense of humour, La Salada explores the experiences of Korean, Bolivian and Taiwanese immigrants living in Argentina. The film is structured around three intertwining stories that take place in La Salada — the largest unregulated market in Buenos Aires: a Korean father and daughter prepare her for an arranged marriage, a young Bolivian man searches for work, and a Taiwanese DVD seller tries to woo a young woman to be his girlfriend. Inspired by real stories, La Salada provides a rare and moving glimpse into the loneliness and limbo of living in a large metropolis that neither embraces its newcomers nor wholly rejects them.