La secretaria privata di mio padre

The Commendatore Ponziani Armando, the owner of a thriving chemical industry, lives in a beautiful villa on Lake Como with his wife and his son Franco Ersilia. Mrs. Ponzio, former secretary seduced and married the wife, knowing the trends dongiovannesche him, forced him to keep as secretary Amelia, exemplary degenerate the "fairer sex", and has filled the establishment of women carefully chosen for ugliness. The Ponzio, however, in spite of everything, keeps in a city hotel Ingrid, Swedish lover. One day, due to a car accident, the couple Armando and Ersilia end up in plaster and Amelia disappears. Dr. Mingozzi, chemist who aspires to lead the company Ponzio, offers the girlfriend Louise as new secretary. Its beauty attracts the desires of the owner, and even the home of his son Joseph.