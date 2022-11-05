Not Available

La sentinella della patria

    This documentary features Friulian landscapes (Eastern Alps, steps, valleys, lakes, alpine countries, lagoon); monuments and traditions of the various cities of Friuli (Aquileia, Grado, Cividale, feudal castles, Gemona, Venzone, Spilimbergo, Pordenone, Sacile, Udine, Palmanova, Passariano); folklore (festivals, costumes and picturesque ceremonies); the footsteps of the war (the home of the Alpine Right, first fell, the war cemeteries until you get to aspects of quiet rural places already devastated by the guns).

