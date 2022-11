Not Available

Olga's decision to live with her daughter Meli, who works as a doctor assistant, in a remote village turns into situations full of vicissitudes. After an entire trade fair of correspondence to find a groom from the city, Olga presents Koçi to Mili, who pretends to be a true artist. But Meli has fallen in love with Bujar, and doesn't seem to want move away from the village.