Not Available

Eva Peron visits Spain in the summer of 1947, as part of her European tour that she named as the tour of the Rainbow. Just 28 years, her mission is to sell wheat to Spain and, according to reports and historical research, also to facilitate evasion of Nazis to Argentina and to recover Nazi gold from a Swiss bank. The image of Eve fascinates Spanish people and irritates Franco and, above all, his wife Carmen Polo. The wife of the leader is the antagonistic image of Evita.