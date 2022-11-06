La sombra del ciprés es alargada

Not Available

Avila, early twentieth century. Pedro, a boy of nine years, accompanied by his tutor, comes to live in the house of Don Mateo, a teacher that from that moment will be responsible for his education. Pedro begins an almost familiar relationship with Doña Gregoria and Martina, wife and daughter of his master. The appearance of Alfredo, and roommate and colleague of studies, complete the circle of his emotional environment. Provincial life, relationships with peers and the special relationship between life and death instilled by Don Mateo, definitely will influence his future life.