Not Available

In a soup kitchen, the recipients take turns mocking and supporting, lying and loving each other, spicing up the reality of their lives with a pinch of fantasy. Inspired by director Marie-Ève Signeyrole's real-life experience volunteering in a soup kitchen around Christmas, La Soupe Pop invites its audience to share a bowl of soup among the actors and singers on Montpellier's Opera Comédie stage. Halfway between theatre and cabaret, the immersive experience unfolds in a series of raw yet poetic scenes accompanied by the joyously melancholy music of British cult band The Tiger Lillies.