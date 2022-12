Not Available

For La Source de la Loire, I was in Paris, looking for a job... All the time, the word source followed me (it turns out that my grandparents lived near the source of the Loire.) The word source escapes the world, it gives without taking anything. Suddenly the autumn, it was necessary to shoot, but it was not for me, it had to become a necessity, one has to be wary because that is not what is in the film.