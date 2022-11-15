La Strada per le montagne

Not Available

An old wooden house, surrounded by walls and guarded by angry soldiers, and a director, Micol Roubini, who tries to enter this place. It's not just any place for her. That house looks a lot like one he saw in an old photo from 1919: the one built by his grandfather, and then abandoned by him to escape persecution against Jews during World War II. We are in Jamna, a small country in the west of Ukraine that is now independent. The guards prevent anyone from passing, and no one knows why. And the inhabitants of the country are of almost no help.