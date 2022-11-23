La substància

Not Available

In 2010 a delegation of Chinese architects travelled to Cadaqués, on the Costa Brava, to take notes for the large-scale replica of the town they were planned to build in Xiamen, on the southeast coast of China. Six years later, young entrepreneur Tingting sets off to spend the weekend in her flat in Kadakaisi, the Chinese Cadaqués. The film weaves between the original and replica, reality and dream, time and memory, through the landscapes of Cadaqués, Kadakaisi, Xiamen and Cap de Creus.