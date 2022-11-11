La suceuse

Not Available

A prostitute tries to explain why she's involved in an S&M relationship with a hippie poet. "Justine" is the re-edited (by Joe D'Amato) 1979 re-issue of Jess Franco's apparently never-released 1975 film "De Sade's Juliette." D'Amato gutted about half of Jess' original footage and replaced it with scenes from Franco's films "Midnight Party" and "Shining Sex" and re-dubbed the entire film with new dialog. Alice Arno is credited as the lead in promotional materials but does not appear.