Abuela's Luck is a story about appreciation and a lesson on luck. Some of us may not realize it, but luck can stem from our own past and have a direct affect on our future. We are introduced to Raymond, a 19 year-old Dominican-American who is asked by his Abuela to cash out what she assumes is a winning scratch off. Once at the bodega, we learn that Raymond has other plans in mind. And so does fate.