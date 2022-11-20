L.A. Superheroes

Not Available

Helena, a beautiful immigrant actress/model, way too old for modeling and too old for acting without credits finally lands a big job but overseas. Out of desperation and advice of her LA friends she commits a federal fraud to get her traveling documents. To escape jail time she gives out names. In this comedic/dramatic piece as she is still wondering where her career is going she needs to watch over her back wondering if she is going to end up getting whacked by the people she ratted out.