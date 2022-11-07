La Sylphide (The Royal Danish Ballet)

Not Available

Lis Jepessen dances the lead role of La Sylphide -- a beautiful forest sprite who entrances Scottish farmer James (Nikolaj Hubbe) with her radiance -- in this memorable stage adaptation of August Bournonville's most enduring work, a piece he created for the Royal Danish Ballet in 1836. Sorella Englund co-stars as Madge, a vengeful witch and fortune-teller who, after being spurned by James, resolves to destroy his future.