Not Available

La tarea prohibida

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Expanding on ideas from "La Tarea" (Homework), Director Jaime Humberto Hermosillo continues his story, now of a young man completing an assignment for his film/video class. The young man invites Marieda, a middle-aged woman, over to his aunt's house to rehearse for a video drama she believes they will eventually record. But she doesn't realize that she is being videotaped since her arrival. After a faux-sex scene rehearsal, they do make love, which causes an unexpected reaction within the young man. Minutes later the real horror of their true relationship is revealed!

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images