La tarea prohibida

Expanding on ideas from "La Tarea" (Homework), Director Jaime Humberto Hermosillo continues his story, now of a young man completing an assignment for his film/video class. The young man invites Marieda, a middle-aged woman, over to his aunt's house to rehearse for a video drama she believes they will eventually record. But she doesn't realize that she is being videotaped since her arrival. After a faux-sex scene rehearsal, they do make love, which causes an unexpected reaction within the young man. Minutes later the real horror of their true relationship is revealed!