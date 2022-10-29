La terra dei santi

Not Available

Vittoria (Valeria Solarino) is a magistrate, from the north and believes in justice. Assumption (Daniela Marra) is the widow of a soldier's' Ndrangheta, is never out of his land and the only ties that recognizes are those of the family. For her revenge is a right and not be afraid of blood a duty; and that is a duty that is forced to marry his brother Nando, as has already happened to his sister Catherine (Lorenza Guess) wife of fugitive boss Alfredo Raso at war with the clan of Macri. Victoria has a goal: to disrupt the silence of women towards the patriarchal system that is the basis of the most influential criminal organization in the world. Investigations and arrests weapons useless for the purpose; to win her battle the only option is to remove the parental rights to all mothers who send their children to die.