La tigresa

1969

Patricia has always been bullied and her abusive alcoholic of a father was no help either. One night she is assaulted in her apartment. She doesn't see the face of her attacker, but notices a scar on the man's back. Her father, stumbling into the apartment, is killed by the rapist. The police searches for the scarred rapist, without success. Patricia starts looking for her rapist - only to find him, when she least expects it.