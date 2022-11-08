La tortuga primordial

Not Available

This is a film about the relationship that human beings and terrestrial and aquatic turtles have held throughout time, about the serious extinction threats that sea turtles are facing, and about the struggles carried out in Baja California Sur, Mexico, for their conservation. This is a film about visionaries and about the transformation of thought. This film shows the damage that humans have caused on the environment and its fragile and delicate balance, which translates into an attack against our own kind.