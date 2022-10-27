Not Available

La Tour Montparnasse Infernale

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

4 Mecs en Baskets

Eric and Ramzy are working as window washers at the Montparnasse skyscraper in Paris. Thinking that he has a date set up with beautiful executive Marie-Joelle (who in reality hates his guts), Ramzy stays at work late while Eric hangs around with him. As a result, the pair witness a gang of terrorists seize the tower and take its late-night occupants (including Marie- Joelle) hostage. Knowing that only they can save the day, Eric and Ramzy swing into action.

Cast

Ramzy BediaRamzy
Marina FoïsStéphanie Lanceval
Serge RiaboukineDe Fursac
Michel PuterflamLanceval
Omar SyLe Taxi
Eric JudorEric

