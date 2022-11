Not Available

After serving three years in prison for a bank robbery, Joe Dasco is released and reunited with his son. Together they both go looking for work in the Texas oil fields. Not being able to hold a steady honest job, Joe Dasco along with a few men that he befriends along the way attempt to kidnap an oil baron's son. The kidnapping fails and Joe Dasco is shot and killed. His son Joey is then left alone but inherits what his father fought and died for.