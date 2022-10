Not Available

La Traviata is not only one of Giuseppe Verdi's best known works but ranks among the most popular operas of all times. Based on the novel and play La Dame aux camélias by Alexander Dumas (fils), the tragic story of the terminally ill courtesan Violetta who falls in love with the young gentleman Alfredo Germont has moved audiences to tears for more than 150 years. Live from the Arena di Verona, 2011