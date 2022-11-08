Not Available

La Traviata - Icelandic

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Giving up her life of parties and wealthy lovers, a Parisian courtesan decides to settle down with her young admirer. But his provincial family is determined to break up the scandalous affair. Filled with passionate and beautiful music – including the famous duets ‘Libiamo ne’ lieti calici’ and ‘Un dì, felice, eterea’ – it’s easy to see why Verdi’s tragedy about a fallen woman has become the most popular opera of our time. Prix de la critique Claude Rostand winner Oriol Tomas directs this new production at Icelandic Opera.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images