La Traviata - Icelandic

Not Available

Giving up her life of parties and wealthy lovers, a Parisian courtesan decides to settle down with her young admirer. But his provincial family is determined to break up the scandalous affair. Filled with passionate and beautiful music – including the famous duets ‘Libiamo ne’ lieti calici’ and ‘Un dì, felice, eterea’ – it’s easy to see why Verdi’s tragedy about a fallen woman has become the most popular opera of our time. Prix de la critique Claude Rostand winner Oriol Tomas directs this new production at Icelandic Opera.