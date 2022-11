Not Available

For his opera Garnier stage-directing debut, Simon Stone creates a sensational La Traviata, 2.0! Pretty Yende and Benjamin Bernheim triumph as Violetta and Alfredo in a production that remixes the beloved operatic masterpiece’s familiar love story for the digital age, adding social media notifications, all-nighters, texts, and parties to produce an interpretation starkly appropriate for our modern era. At the podium, Michele Mariotti conducts the Paris National Opera Orchestra.