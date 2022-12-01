La Traviata - Teatro Real

Not Available

Time is running out for Violetta. Her illness is relentless, as are her feelings for her young admirer. As her past as a Parisian courtesan catches up with her, his provincial family is determined to break up their scandalous affair. Verdi’s La traviata is without a doubt one of the most moving stories in the operatic canon. Teatro Real’s semi-staged concert version recorded in July was one of the first productions to be put on worldwide after the lockdown. The ambitious undertaking weaves reality into its staging concept and features a spectacular cast led by Marina Rebeka, Michael Fabiano and Artur Ruciński.