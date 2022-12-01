La TV di Liliana Cavani. Un romanzo di formazione

Not Available

Liliana Cavani, before becoming an established filmmaker in Italy and in the world, was a young and brilliant documentary filmmaker in Ettore Bernabei's Rai. Just graduated from the Centro sperimentale di cinematografia, in just five years, from 1961 to 1966, Cavani produced over ten memorable programs, ranging from the editing documentary on the great history of the twentieth century to the investigation into the social, economic and cultural transformations of our country. A little-known image journey with a very high documentary and artistic value that reaches up to the TV film on Francesco d'Assisi, the first of his trilogy on the saint is the trait d'union between her documentary career and the debut of her cinematographic career.