La Vaca - Holy Cow

Not Available

When an eccentric millionaire dies, his two former lovers travel to Guatemala to claim their inheritance. But there are a couple catches. The two old flames have never met each other and, the Will stipulates that nobody receives any money until they can get the millionaire's favorite cow to mate. What ensues is a comedy of escalating hilarity as relatives, friends and strangers jockey to get themselves in line for a big payday. All the while the placid cow keeps her own council, waiting for the "right" bull to come along