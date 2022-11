Not Available

Bernard Lampré, a young composer, is engaged to Hélène Madelin, a gifted intern. Jealous of Professor d'Esperel, the great surgeon she proudly assists, Bernard, goes out and wanders in the rain all night long. He catches cold, falls ill and is sent to a sanitarium. There he meets again Jacqueline, a girl who studied music with him at the Conservatoire. Learning that she is dying, Bernard decides to play the comedy of love to soften her last moments.