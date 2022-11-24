Not Available

Halfway between film essay and video-souvenir, this story is framed about family links. Using the images recorded on a cruise ship made by his parents, the author invokes a dystopian society where the problems of collective coexistence are solved by an algorithm, and where the prohibition of abortion is compensated by a law that allows parents to prosecute their children if, at the age of 30, they have not fulfilled the expectations placed on them. In La Veda, the author’s voice-over derives on his fatherly figures, stripping them with brutal honesty under the gaze of an existential void shaped like a virus and with the only testimony of a video camera that is treated as if it were a newcomer to the world.