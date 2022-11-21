Not Available

A sweeping journey through the backroads, bayous, and sleepy towns of Cajun country, La Veille is a search for signs of Francophone culture still thriving in Louisiana. Filmmaker Marshall Woodworth recounts his childhood when boucheries, cochon de lait, and Creole French were a more dominant cultural force, contrasting that against the dearth of fluent French speakers in Louisiana today. Along the way, Woodworth interviews a rich range of elders, French Immersion instructors, sociologists, and—potentially the key to Creole French’s future—musicians.