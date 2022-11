Not Available

Antonio Aguilar stars as the vengeful Gabino Barrera, whose wife Alicia is killed by an escaped convict. Stripped of the one woman he's ever loved, Gabino vows to make the killer pay and pursues him. And as Gabino gets closer to his prey, he turns deadlier. Also features Eric Del Castillo, Eleazar Garcia, Irma Serrano, Amadee Chabot and Jaime Fernandez.