La vida alrededor

Not Available

Josephine and Antonio have reached a delicate economic balance after marriage. The salary of lawyer from him, and wins her in the hospital, allows them to survive and fantasize about some freak. The situation is complicated by the news that Josephine is pregnant. Ahead of the debacle that may involve having a "child who eats everything, including food," Josephine teaches the baby still in her womb, higher education courses in order to save some money in schools. Meanwhile, Antonio enters the underworld scene, looking for customers who offer their services as a lawyer.