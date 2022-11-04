Not Available

La vida empieza a medianoche

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Compañía Industrial Film Español S.A. (CIFESA)

Silvia Heredia, since her arrival to Madrid is staying at her best friends' house, Mary. Her aim is to work as a secretary of a famous novelist. But at night the house is full of people and they confuse her with the owner of the floor. A series of misunderstandings makes her meet Ricardo Ariaga, the musician whose opera "Life begins at midnight" is about to debut. Ricardo convinces Sylvia to act as his wife. With a "rented" child they try to be the perfect family of a lonely old man.

Cast

Armando CalvoRicardo

