La vida es una milonga

Not Available

Life is a Milonga is a film made by a milonguero director. Determined to organize a great milonga, he summons a great expert in the field, Oscar Héctor, a character who has been performing these dances for more than 50 years. Assembling the work team, choosing the best place, and publicizing the event are the challenge. Far from the stiff postcard and gender stereotypes, we get into the B side of Tango in the city of Buenos Aires. Driven by tango passion, we accompany our protagonists on the journey against all impediments, fashions, forgetfulness, preconceptions, to carry out what they like the most: the dance floor, the meeting, the hugs and friendship, because life , life is a milonga.