La vida nueva de Pedrito de Andía

Not Available

Pedrito de Andia is an adolescent self-conscious about his height something that, in love with his childhood friend, Isabel, goes to port forward to receive her after a long stay abroad. However, when he sees his friend turned into a slender woman, the boy feels dwarfed and, indeed, when he receives a snub by refusing a dance, preferring a more attractive guy with whom Pedrito fight. This scandal ends in punishment and he is sent to Andia, his town, to think. He agrees with the hope that one day she recognize love beyond appearances.