La vie de Bouddha

In fact, the man who became known as Buddha-term comes from Sanskrit and means lit-was Siddhartha Gautama, son of King Suddhodan born about the year 566 BC in a village at the foot of the Himalayas. The family of the future Buddha belonged to the Sakya tribe, hence the nickname of Sakyamuni. In the Kathmandu Valley in Nepal is still Buddhist Sakya tribe which has been transmitted orally for thousands of years the story of Siddhartha. This documentary takes us to the same places where he spent his life confronting legends, recent archaeological discoveries and historical sources.