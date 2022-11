Not Available

Dressed as a virgin mother, Michel Journiac tears down his garment and reveals a rag doll tied to his belly. He frees it carefully, presses it against his heart and caresses it gently, then he smears it with blood and stuffs it with raw meat dripping with blood. Finally, he wraps it slowly in a white shroud, he buries it, then collapses to the ground, overcome by grief. This action took place without an audience and was prepared with a screenplay.