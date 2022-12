Not Available

In 1885, during the “campaña del desierto”, a man deserts the war against the natives and runs to an isolated cabin in the Andes amidst a snowstorm. In his struggle for survival, he lays out traps in the hopes of catching some animal for food. As days go by, he finds traces of blood in the woods and begins hearing noises at night. He will have to face the presence of a strange visitant who refuses to be seen while increasingly stalking him.