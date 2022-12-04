Not Available

THE ORIELLES MAKE THEIR DEBUT WITH SHORT FILM ‘LA VITA OLISTICA’ Gaining ideology from their last album Disco Volodar, the short film uses the core theme of space. The short film is filmed at Unit 3 Regents Trading Estate, the usual area for Sounds From The Other City. Using the philosophy of avante garde pioneer Maya Deren ‘one must at least begin with the body feeling’, the films opening is of the four piece standing atop of the hill in the Pendle countryside. This quickly melts into a warped reality and lands you into the POV of a camera and trapped in a liminal space where you see a band in session.