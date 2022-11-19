La voz de su amo

Not Available

Bilbao, 1980. In an environment marked by corruption and terrorism, Charli, taciturn thirties, works as a chauffeur and confidant of Mr. Oliveira, a Portuguese born businessman who is engaged in shady dealings. Alarmed by a series of threats and attacks, Oliveira decides to put her teenage daughter, Marta, under the protection of Charli. From this moment, everything is complicated: love comes without warning, violence begets more violence, friends are not what they seem and the money changes hands.