La voz humana

The artist sits in a chair in front of a table and, looking at the camera, cuts tape to turn on a radio in which a pre-recorded speech sounds with which she tries to coincide in a simultaneous reading of it from a text she carries on paper. Part of a book by Miguel Cereceda, The Origin of the Subject Woman to deliver a discourse on the space of enunciation of the woman in the symbolic order while slowly "silencing" her voice by sticking the tape in her mouth until it is finally "silenced".
