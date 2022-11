Not Available

In 1928, Georges Lacombe, then assistant to René Clair, filmed the ragpickers who lived in the "zone". As his camera was stationary, he took particular care over the framing and he offers the viewer a document that is imbued with both realism and poetry. We even see the once-famous cancan dancer "La Goulue", sunk into poverty at the end of her life. - MHEU