لعدم كفاية الأدله

Ibrahim (Salah al-Saadani) abandons his wife Fawzia (Najla Fathi) and leaves the town and settles in Cairo, where he married Hassania (Aida Riad), Fawzia and Ibrahim deny his knowledge of her and claims that the detective is crazy and exploits that she has no proof of her identity. She also comes with a pair of false papers calling for her child. Fawzia collapses and becomes depressed. They enter the mental hospital. Farida (Yusra) sympathizes with her and tries to help her in every way.