Laaga Chunari Mein Daag

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Yash Raj Films

Badki and Chutki live a fun-filled life in Banaras, playing pranks, sneaking off to see a forbidden mujra, and soaking up all the excitement that goes on the ghats of the Ganga. Badki is aware that the family is in dire straits, but she and her mother protect Chutki at all costs. When things get worse, Badki decides to go to Mumbai and seek a living for the family.

Cast

Rani MukerjiBadki
Abhishek BachchanRohan Varma
Jaya BachchanShabitri Sahay
Konkona Sen SharmaShubhavari Sahay (Chutki)
Anupam KherShivshankar Sahay

