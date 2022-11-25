Not Available

A superstar named Yash Patwardhan (Swwapnil Joshi) agrees to be a part of his mentor's play. For the rehearsals, the entire team of the play comes to stay at a resort. This is where Yash meets Janhavi (Anjana Sukhani) and falls in love with her. While their romance blossoms, the resort witnesses the murder of the play director Poddar (Jayant Wadkar). An investigation ensues at the hands of cops Randive and Nandini who consider Yash and Janhavi as the main suspects. As the case unfolds, lots of hidden truths surface.