Rajesh is a youngster who is in love with a fellow student Poonam. Poonam on the other hand is money minded and wants a guy who has a good source of income. Rajesh meets Shankar who runs a illegal blood bank. Shankar also has had a heart break through a punjabi girl whom he still misses. Though initially Rajesh is not aware of Shankars illegal trades, he likes it the instant he comes to know about it and gets involved to earn quick money to impress Poonam. Slowly as the business kicks off, Rajesh starts showing off his money to Poonam.