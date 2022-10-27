Not Available

Labors of Hercules

  • Fantasy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Embassy Pictures Corporation

In this melange of characters and events from separate mythological stories, Hercules, demigod and superman, arrives in the ancient Greek kingdom of Iolcus to tutor Iphitus, son of king Pelias; immediately on arrival, he falls in love with the king's delectable, briefly clad daughter Iole. Before he can win her, he must succeed in a series of quests, in the course of which he teams up with Jason, true heir of Iolcus, whom he accompanies on the famous voyage of the Argonauts.

Cast

Sylva KoscinaIole, Daugher of Pelias
Beth PattinsonJason
Fabrizio MioniJason
Gianna Maria CanaleAntea, Queen of the Amazons
Arturo DominiciEurysteus
Mimmo PalmaraIphitus, Son of Pelias

