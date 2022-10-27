Labors of Hercules

In this melange of characters and events from separate mythological stories, Hercules, demigod and superman, arrives in the ancient Greek kingdom of Iolcus to tutor Iphitus, son of king Pelias; immediately on arrival, he falls in love with the king's delectable, briefly clad daughter Iole. Before he can win her, he must succeed in a series of quests, in the course of which he teams up with Jason, true heir of Iolcus, whom he accompanies on the famous voyage of the Argonauts.
|Sylva Koscina
|Iole, Daugher of Pelias
|Beth Pattinson
|Jason
|Fabrizio Mioni
|Jason
|Gianna Maria Canale
|Antea, Queen of the Amazons
|Arturo Dominici
|Eurysteus
|Mimmo Palmara
|Iphitus, Son of Pelias
