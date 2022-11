Not Available

Labranza oculta (The silent walls) is a documentary about those who build history behind walls of silence. The workers restoring the seventeenth-century Alabado House surprise and charm us by telling their tales, sharing their dreams and aspirations. We accompany their daily routine: molding the bricks and cutting the cane with the methods of seventeenth-century builders. As witnesses to these personal stories, we travel into the lives of the forgotten.